Broncos Internal Locker Room Fight

December 19, 2016 Sports Daypop
tmp546b3e6b-4879-4d68-9bdf-b0ace40fab92.jpg

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak had to break up a locker-room shouting match between defensive backs and offensive linemen.

Report: Broncos’ squabble erupts in locker room

Via www.espn.com
A locker-room shouting match between Broncos defensive backs and offensive linemen escalated when coach Gary Kubiak asked if anyone would like to speak after a 16-3 loss to the Patriots.
 