Pepsi has pulled their controversial ad featuring Kendall Jenner after significant backlash from the people of the internet. Pepsi apologized in a statement for offending anyone, and also putting Jenner in a bad situation.

Pepsi pulls controversial Kendall Jenner ad Via rss.cnn.com Pepsi has pulled its controversial Kendall Jenner ad.

Fotoatelie / Shutterstock.com